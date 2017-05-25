Ganó Ferro en el regreso de Gian Franco Sinconi

El pivot sanantoniense fue el goleador del equipo “azurro” con 17 tantos. Sinconi regresó al conjunto luego de transitar por otros equipos del país en categorías nacionales. El partido finalizó 69 para el local a 61 para los maragatos.

SPORTIVO FERROCARRIL 69  – DEPORTIVO PATAGONES 61

Estadio: Raul “Truja” Paderno – SAO

Árbitros: Chavarría Agustín  – Lezcano Nahuel

Parciales: 16/14 – 27/30(11-16) – 49/46(22-16) – 69/61(20-15)

SPORTIVO FERROCARRIL

Minor Martin 6

Lautaro Robles 2

Sinconi G. 17

Robles, M 0

Lucas Lima 9

Galvan Miguel 12

Alejandro Mallemaci 11

Nicotra Gian 0

Cocce Guillermo 12

Alexander Flehr 0

Migone, J. 0

Mallemasi G. 0

DT: Vicente Chillemi

DEPORTIVO PATAGONES

Mauricio W. 4

Agrello E. 25

Saldana K. 0

Gimenez A. 0

Rgoybelli, M. 0

Franco J. 0

De la Fuente C. 7

Valdez M. 9

Lipiante E. 0

Burbos M. 16

Luquez F. 0

DT: Julián Riveros

 

