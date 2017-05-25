Ganó Ferro en el regreso de Gian Franco Sinconi

El pivot sanantoniense fue el goleador del equipo “azurro” con 17 tantos. Sinconi regresó al conjunto luego de transitar por otros equipos del país en categorías nacionales. El partido finalizó 69 para el local a 61 para los maragatos.
SPORTIVO FERROCARRIL 69 – DEPORTIVO PATAGONES 61
Estadio: Raul “Truja” Paderno – SAO
Árbitros: Chavarría Agustín – Lezcano Nahuel
Parciales: 16/14 – 27/30(11-16) – 49/46(22-16) – 69/61(20-15)
SPORTIVO FERROCARRIL
Minor Martin 6
Lautaro Robles 2
Sinconi G. 17
Robles, M 0
Lucas Lima 9
Galvan Miguel 12
Alejandro Mallemaci 11
Nicotra Gian 0
Cocce Guillermo 12
Alexander Flehr 0
Migone, J. 0
Mallemasi G. 0
DT: Vicente Chillemi
DEPORTIVO PATAGONES
Mauricio W. 4
Agrello E. 25
Saldana K. 0
Gimenez A. 0
Rgoybelli, M. 0
Franco J. 0
De la Fuente C. 7
Valdez M. 9
Lipiante E. 0
Burbos M. 16
Luquez F. 0
DT: Julián Riveros
